Grab Coffee with a Cop for Special Olympics Iowa Fundraiser

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police officers patrolled the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts all across Iowa Friday morning.

They were shouting from the rooftops to raise money for Special Olympics Iowa.

“Our Law Enforcement Community has been a valuable part of the Special Olympics Iowa mission for many years, and without them, many of our athletes would not be afforded some of the wonderful opportunities they now have,” Rich Fellingham, President and CEO of Special Olympics Iowa said.

Des Moines Police joined in on the fun this morning, bringing all sports fans together.

“It is a lot of fun for us. It's just another way where we see just how generous our community is. Anything we can do to support Special Olympics and their mission. I don't know if you have ever been to the events but to see the kids out there...You know sports brings everybody together and they have such a great time...All though we might dispute, you know, who is going to win tomorrow, we all get together on these events and it's a lot of fun,” Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

They are also participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run later in September.

Police officers will be giving out coupons at these locations in exchange for a donation:

Ames: 2650 Lincoln Way

Ankeny: 1620 N. Ankeny Blvd.

Cedar Falls: 6004 University Ave.

Cedar Rapids: 2905 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE

Coralville: 604 2nd St.

Council Bluffs: 2200 W. Broadway

Davenport: 2519 E. 53rd

Des Moines: 3611 SE 14th St.

Des Moines: 2610 E. University

Des Moines: 1220 E. 14th

Dubuque: 2660 Dodge St.

Fort Dodge: 2520 5th Ave.

Marion: 584 Seventh Ave.

Marshalltown: 10 LaFrentz Ln.

Muscatine: 2603 2nd Ave.

Urbandale: 4206 Merle Hay Rd.

West Des Moines: 1301 8th St.

West Des Moines: 8950 University

The event runs from 6 - 11 a.m. Friday.

Grab the Special Olympics Iowa “Champion” donut while they last.

If you can’t make it to the event, head over to Special Olympics Iowa’s website.