FLORIDA -- As Hurricane Irma gets closer, Florida is preparing for the damage it may cause, which could mean millions of people left without power for months.

MidAmerican Energy is already preparing for the damage, and sent 250 Iowans to help down south on Friday. They will join energy workers from around the county in Lake City, Florida, to ride out the storm. Once Irma passes, they will be deployed around the state to help where needed.