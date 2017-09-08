× Teen Arrested in Shooting that Injured Another Teen

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police identified the suspect in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday night.

It happened near 2644 Cleveland Avenue. That’s where officers found a 16-year old with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Paramedics took the teen to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

On Friday, officers arrested another 16-year in connection with the shooting. Donald Johnathan Kern has been charged with Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon and Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury. Kern has been waived to adult court.

Investigators say a dispute over an illegal drug transaction led to the shooting. The suspected weapon and drugs have been recovered.

Police say no additional arrests are expected in the case.