Crews Battle Attic Fire in Ankeny Home

ANKENY, Iowa -- An Ankeny family and their pets are safe following an early morning house fire on Saturday.

Shortly after 1 a.m., Ankeny firefighters were dispatched to the 1500 block of NW Partridge Place regarding an attic fire. Authorities on the scene say the fire likely began in the back of the home, but are not sure whether it started inside or outside. The fire then reached the attic space, making it difficult for firefighters to reach and extinguish the flames. As a result, firefighters were forced to take drastic action to get the fire contained.

The cause remains under investigation.