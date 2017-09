Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An overnight high-speed chase ended with a crash that sent three people to the hospital.

Des Moines police caught up with four teens who stole a car earlier in the evening on Friday. According to authorities, the chase began on 4th and Grand Avenue. While trying to get away from police, the driver of the stolen car ended up crashing it into a building on 6th and Forest.

Three of the juveniles were hospitalized with moderate injuries. Charges are currently pending.