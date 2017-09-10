Annual Fundraiser Helps Victims of Domestic Violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An annual event in the metro is dedicated to helping women in need.

On Sunday, more than 30 female vendors set up shop at Jasper Winery for the Ladies' Day Out event to raise money for the Iowa Domestic Violence Coalition. The event's purpose is to not only help businesses thrive, but also to help victims of domestic violence. Organizer Shelby Shafer says the event is a personal one; she is also a victim.

"I didn’t have an organization like the coalition. I was young. I was isolated from my family and I had a young daughter of my own. She was kind of the strength that got me out of it," she said.

Last year, the event raised more than $2,000. This year, organizers are reaching for more than $3,000 in donations.