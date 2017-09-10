Bondurant Community Remembers One Girl by Helping Another

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONDURANT, Iowa -- Hazel Marie Hughes' parents say her favorite birthday cake had pink frosting. This year, princesses and giving back were the themes of what would have been Hazel's 9th birthday party.

Hazel died from sudden unexplained death in childhood in March, and now her parents choose to use her birthday by giving back to the community to help another little girl.

“Eva Hutchinson, part of our proceeds today are going to her family. She has been battling brain cancer, so they really need the support," Abigale Hughes said.

The other donations from Heart of Hazel will go to the Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood Foundation, which is something Hazel's parents hold close to their hearts.

“It's how my husband and I lost our daughter back in March, and it’s just been amazing how the community has come out and supported us," Hughes said.

A community coming together to celebrate a little girl’s life cut short, all while raising money to support other children still fighting.