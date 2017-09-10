Centsable Health: Southwest Chicken Dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a healthy and tasty option for tailgating and football watch parties this fall, Fareway has a great option!

Southwest Chicken Dip

Makes 12 (1/2 cup) servings

Total time: varies

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups plain Greek yogurt

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 cups shredded chicken

1 bell pepper

3 ears corn

2 roma tomatoes, diced

1 bunch green onions, sliced

1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 jalapeno, minced

Directions

Preheat grill to medium-high.

Combine Greek yogurt, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper.

Grill pepper and corn until slightly charred, about 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from grill and allow to cool. Dice bell pepper and cut corn from cob. Combine remaining ingredients with Greek yogurt. Serve with chips, lettuce wraps, or tortillas.

No Cook Alternative: Dice raw bell pepper and substitute 1 (15 ounce) can of drained corn for corn on the cob

Nutrition information per serving: 117 calories; 0.9 g fat; 0.2 g saturated fat; 1.4 mg cholesterol; 176.6 mg sodium; 13.5 g carbohydrate; 3.7 g fiber; 2.6 g sugar