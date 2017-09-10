× Des Moines Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing; 24th Homicide of 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa — One woman is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing on the South side of Des Moines early Sunday morning.

Police were called to 6504 Chaffee Road on a report of a stabbing at 1:14am on Sunday. When they arrived they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds in a hallway. She was taken to Iowa Methodist Medical Center by ambulance where she died.

Another woman found near the scene was stopped by police and taken in for questioning. No charges have been filed yet. The name of the victim has not been released. This is the 24th homicide investigation in Des Moines in 2017.