IOWA -- Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be at half-staff on Monday in honor of Patriot Day.

Flags will be at half-staff on the state capitol building as well as on flag displays in the capitol complex. Public buildings, grounds, and facilities will also be required to fly their flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday.

Iowa observes September 11th as Patriot Day in honor of those killed in the 9/11 attacks 16 years ago.