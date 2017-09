Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa and Iowa State entered Saturday's CyHawk showdown with matching 1-0 records. Fans on both sides believed their team could win, and feared their team could lose.

The game somehow exceeded the considerable hype with Iowa winning what Keith Murphy calls, "The best CyHawk football game we've ever seen. An instant classic." Iowa wins 44-41 in overtime.

We have complete team coverage from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, including highlights and interviews.

