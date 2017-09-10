The CyHawk game was the best Sears has ever seen. All of his pregame expectations were wrong, except for the outcome.
I THINK: Epic CyHawk Game Shows You Can Throw Pregame Analysis Out the Window
-
FACEOFF: CyHawk Rivalry Week is Here
-
I THINK: Hawkeyes, Cyclones Both had Standout Performances in Week 1
-
Hawkeyes Outlast the Cyclones in a CyHawk Shootout Instant Classic
-
I THINK: Bartman Gets a Ring, and Thats a Good Thing
-
I THINK: Hawkeye Football Will Surprise Thanks to the But-Wad Duo
-
-
I THINK: Kyrie Wants to be Batman
-
I THINK: Epic Softball Win for WHO TV Turns Sears in to Hall of Fame Manager
-
I THINK : NBA Salaries are CRAZY!!! Don’t Have to be a Star to Make Millions
-
I THINK: Da Bulls are a Mess and Picking the Wrong Time to ‘Rebuild’ for Fred Hoiberg
-
I THINK: You’ve Got to be Kidding…DNA Testing for Soccer Potential???
-
-
I THINK: Youth Sports are the Reason Kids are Forced to ‘Specialize’
-
I THINK: How Young is Too Young to Offer a Scholarship?
-
I THINK: Jordan vs Lebron Argument Never Gets Old