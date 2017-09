Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Monday, state leaders will take part in the 9/11 March to the Capitol.

Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg will speak at the ceremony, which begins at 9 a.m. in Waukee's Centennial Park.

Attendees will then march 21 miles to the state capitol building to pay their respects to the victims of the 2001 attacks.