The Insiders: September 10th Edition, Are Kids Spending Too Much Time Using Digital Devices?

DES MOINES, Iowa -- New data shows kids spend 54 hours a week using digital technology.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free Iowa and the Face it Together Coalition consider this number high-risk behavior by Iowa students. The digital use is often done without parent supervision, and leaves approximately only 51 hours each week for all other activities after sleep is calculated into the number of available hours.

Iowa's Digital Literacy Conference will offer some ideas about how to best protect your kids, delving into topics like cyber-bullying, body image issues, and other behavioral risks. The conference takes place in Ames on Friday, November 10th. Learn more at trainingresources.org.