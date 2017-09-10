The Insiders: September 10th Edition, Progress Iowa Corn Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The third annual Progress Iowa Corn Feed was held in Des Moines on Sunday, but instead of featuring big political names, this year's event is looking ahead to leaders who are working to make national names for themselves.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, Center for American Progress Action Fund CEO Neera Tanden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Congressman Dave Loebsack, and gubernatorial candidates were some of the attendees.

Political Director Dave Price asked Progress Iowa director Matt Sinovic what he thinks about the resist movement taken up by some Democratic activists to try and go against Republican plans for the country.