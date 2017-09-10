The Insiders: September 10th Edition, What Should Happen to DACA?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- What do you think should happen to DACA?

Protests have taken place across the country since President Trump announced the potential end of the program, and there have been many mixed opinions as to what should happen next.

Some think children and parents who came here illegally should all be deported, some think the children should be allowed to stay but their parents should be deported, and others think both children and parents should be able to stay.

