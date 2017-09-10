In this week's What's Bugging Andy, Andy Fales says there are things he misses about the days before Jack Trice Stadium was such a good place for football.
What’s Bugging Andy? Jack Trice Stadium Might Be Too Nice
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Selective Sports Outrage
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Getting Names Right
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Something Missing at Johnston High School
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Drake Needs a New Athletics Director
-
Almost Game Day: Looking Back at the Last Cy-Hawk Game at Jack Trice
-
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Hoiberg’s Not Coming Back
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Not Mr. Drake
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Uber Drivers Want a Piece of Andy
-
What’s Bugging Andy: Stop Making Cutbacks to the DNR
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Tipping.
-
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Dale’s Leaving.
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Iowa Fireworks
-
Whats Bugging Andy: You’re Welcome Uber Drivers, Now Earn Your Tip