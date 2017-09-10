Woman Standing in Roadway Dies After Marshall County Accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa -- The Iowa State Patrol is trying to piece together a fatal accident that took place in Marshall County on Saturday night.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Iowa Avenue West near Marshalltown. Investigators say 85-year-old Barbara Miller of Marshalltown was driving east when she hit and killed a pedestrian.

Authorities say 40-year-old Holly Boone was standing in the roadway. Boone was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The ISP is still investigating the incident to determine if the time of day, speed, or alcohol played a factor in the crash.