× $1 Million Bond Set for Woman Accused of Stabbing Sister to Death

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Chicago woman accused of stabbing her sister to death in Des Moines made her initial appearance before a judge Monday morning.

Thirty-one-year-old Ieisha McDuffy is charged with first degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Lakeisha McDuffy of Des Moines.

Police say they were called to an apartment building at 6504 Chaffee Road at 1:14 a.m. Sunday on a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Lakeisha McDuffy laying in the hallway in a common area. She was suffering from multiple stab wounds and was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Ieisha McDuffy was taken into custody near the scene of the stabbing and later charged with murder.

Police say the women were visiting another relative who lived at the apartment building on Chaffee Road.

During the initial appearance a bond of $1 million was set and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21st.

She is being held in the Polk County Jail.