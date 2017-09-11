Ankeny Fire Department Holds Tribute to 9/11 Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- A tribute to victims of the 9/11 attacks was held in Ankeny on Monday.

The Ankeny Fire Department, along with police and paramedics, held its annual 9/11 remembrance. The tolling of the bell is an old tradition; a bell rang when a firefighter lost his or her life. Sixteen years ago, 400 police officers and firefighters paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"Thank God for our police officers, firefighters, and paramedics. When you meet them, take a minute and thank them for what they do. They really do appreciate your words of thanks, even if what you hear back is, 'I'm just doing my job,'" said James Clack of the Ankeny Fire Department.

Monday's ceremony was outside the city's fire headquarters on Ash Drive.