Another Trial Delay Expected in Death of Sabrina Ray

ADEL, Iowa – Court documents show the trial of several family members charged in connection with the abuse and death of a Perry teen will likely be delayed until 2018.

Defendants Marc Ray, Misty Ray, Justin Ray, Carla Bousman, and Josie Bousman all face charges related to 16-year-old Sabrina Ray. The teen weighed only 56 pounds at the time of her death on May 12th.

The court order about the status hearing held last Friday details multiple reasons for a likely delay in the trial of the five family members.

Pre-adoptive and post-adoptive medical records for Sabrina Ray’s adoptive siblings along with any previous child abuse investigative reports involving Misty Ray and Marc Ray, if such reports exist, are being gathered by the State and will be provided to the defendants’ lawyers.

The order states because the discovery documents will “contain several thousands of pages, it is unlikely that trial can occur anytime during calendar year 2017.”

Special protocols involving the testimony of Sabrina Ray’s three adoptive siblings, who are minors, will also need to be prepared.

In addition, there are several depositions that need to be completed prior to the trial.

The defendants’ trial dates have already been pushed back once with a date of October 30th currently set. An informal status conference is set for October 13th, at which time the new trial date will be scheduled by the court.

Charges against family

Sabrina’s adoptive parents Marc and Misty Ray face four counts of child endangerment resulting in serious injuries, three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.

Sabrina’s adoptive grandmother, Carla Bousman, is charged with child endangerment resulting in death, obstruction of justice and three counts of kidnapping.

Josie Bousman, Sabrina’s adoptive cousin, has had her pre-trial hearing continued to September 8th. She is charged with kidnapping and child endangerment resulting in death.

Justin Ray is Sabrina’s adoptive brother and is charged with several counts of willful injury and child endangerment. Court documents allege he “drop kicked” Sabrina down a flight of stairs about a month prior to her death.