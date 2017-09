Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA -- The Animal Rescue League's mobile rescue team is being called into action again.

They are heading to Florida to help the ASPCA with animal rescues. Some team members came back from Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey last week. The team is trained for water rescues and moving critical supplies, and plan to be gone for a week.

ARL members will likely head to an emergency shelter later this week. They are equipped to handle animals in large-scale environments.