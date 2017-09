Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Music icon and Nobel Prize recipient Bob Dylan is coming to Iowa.

He'll perform on Tuesday, October 24th at Stephens Auditorium in Ames.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m., and they range from $55 to $125.

Mavis Staples is the opening act.