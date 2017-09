Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA -- Nineteen Iowa National Guard members are being deployed to Florida on Monday.

The decision came following a request from the state of Florida for additional assistance. Guard members will take four helicopters to help support response operations for Hurricane Irma.

The team is comprised of members from Waterloo, Davenport, Iowa City, and Boone.

Upon arriving, soldiers will be tasked with moving supplies, equipment, and people, as well as support with search and rescue efforts.