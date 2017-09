Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA -- Volunteers from the Iowa Red Cross are heading down south.

The Greater Iowa chapter posted a photo of a group leaving Des Moines for Macon, Georgia, on Sunday. The five volunteers have skills ranging from mass care to EMT to case work.

More Iowa Red Cross staff and volunteers heading out today to support #Irma disaster response- this team is deploying to Macon, GA #RedCross pic.twitter.com/PwW9R6J38U — Greater IA Red Cross (@GreaterIA_ARC) September 10, 2017

At least 61 Iowans have deployed to Florida and Texas to help with back-to-back hurricanes in the U.S.