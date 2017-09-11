Police Investigating Shots Fired Inside Des Moines Home on Monday Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINE, Iowa -- Des Moines police say an argument led to several shots being fired within a home on the city's northeast side on Monday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., police were called to the 3200 block of Amhurst Street. When they arrived, relatives inside the home say the were firing at each other. Nobody was injured, but a bullet entered into the bathroom where a woman was inside.

Investigators believe alcohol played a role in the incident.

"Drugs, alcohol, none of that goes with firearms, particularly within a home. We're gonna do what we have to do to make sure this doesn't happen here again," said Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek.

The two men were detained and police say charges will likely be filed. Officials are still investigating to determine whether the men are legal gun owners.