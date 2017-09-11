Tour Historic Mansion While Raising Money for JDRF

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- You may have seen a mansion on a hill when you travel on Fleur Drive to get downtown. The modern-looking mansion provides a window to the past, and you have a chance to see inside.

It's hard to miss the Butler Mansion located at 2633 Fleur Drive. It was built in the 1930s and is now home to advertising agency Integer Group. President Frank Maher said, "I would say at least once a week we have a group of people who just drive up and say, 'is it possible for us to get a tour?'"

Maher said the mansion was built to specific directions of Earl Butler, an engineer who lived there with his family. The building is seven levels, which are all accessed by ramps.

“Earl, when he built the mansion, wanted to live here through the rest of his life, and he had read most accidents are caused on stairs, so he built this ramp system so he could live out his life,” said Maher.

The building has original fixtures throughout, along with the original charm.

"Not only is it fun, and it never gets boring, but it also, believe it or not, because it's kind of quirky and has a whole lot of character to it, it actually kind of spurs creative juices," said Maher.

People will have the chance to tour the historic mansion at Integer’s Gallery Night. The event is in its sixth year, and employees create artwork to be auctioned off.

Creative Director Alesha Burgraff said, "Every part of our departments here at Integer, we're all creators. We all produce really fabulous things, so to see all the talent throughout the building is really cool."

The theme this year is movement. About 50 pieces will be on display and sold, including three pieces made by Delaney Lynch.

"I tried to capture movement in these pieces through the seasons, through illusion. This one is a lenticular, if you look at one side, it looks like a bloom, the other bud," said Lynch.

The goal is to raise $10,000 at the event, which will go to charity.

Maher said, "To help raise money for juvenile diabetes, and specifically for Team Luke, which is Jeriann Ritter's son Luke's team. And it's a great place to host an event like that to raise money for a great cause, and we're really excited to welcome people here."

The Gallery Night is Thursday, September 28th from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 and go on sale September 12. You can buy tickets on the event’s Facebook Page.