Attorney General Advising Iowans to Check Their Information Following Equifax Breach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The state's attorney general is calling on Iowans to act now following the Equifax data breach.

Last week, the credit monitoring company said a cyberattack exposed the sensitive information of millions. Equifax says the names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and possibly driver's license numbers of about 143 million Americans was exposed.

The breach was discovered on July 29th. Equifax has established a website to check whether your personal information was affected.

Attorney General Tom Miller says the breach includes the information of more than a million Iowans. He has opened an investigation into the company. For now, he urges all Iowans to check whether the breach exposed their personal information.

To find out whether your information was affected, click here.