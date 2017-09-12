Bondurant Girl Passes Away After Battle with Cancer

BONDURANT, Iowa – After a brave fight against cancer, 11-year-old Ava Hutchinson passed away Monday.

Ava won her first battle with cancer in 2009, but in 2016 during a check-up she was diagnosed with high-grade Glioma. The oncologist told Ava’s parents the cancer was incurable but treatment could ease her pain.

Ava’s parents both decided to take leave from work to spend time with their daughters. Several fundraisers have been held in the Bondurant community to help the family during Ava’s illness.

When we spoke with the family in 2016 Ava talked about the activities she enjoyed, like riding her bike and doing crafts. She also loved cheering her sister on during softball games.

Even through the news of her cancer diagnosis, Ava remained positive, “God, he’s always looking out for me and helping me.”

A special 11th birthday celebration was held for Ava last year, when she asked for cards for her birthday. She received more than 15,000 cards from all over the world, even one from President Barack Obama.

Information about services for Ava have not been released yet.