Davenport Businesses Partnering to Help Texans

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A Davenport church and trucking company are partnering this week to refill the shelves of pantries in the Texas gulf coast region.

The Church of God and Two Men and a Truck are trying to fill a truck with bottled water, canned food, and diapers. Once it's filled, it will head down to Texas. The groups say they don't want anyone to forget about the damage in Texas just because of Irma's recent damage.

Relief organizations usually don't suggest donating goods unless a specific food bank is expecting a delivery, such as this one.