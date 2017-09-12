In the Midst of Tornado Recovery, Seymour Football Field Vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEYMOUR, Iowa -- After Seymour, Iowa, was hit by an EF2 tornado, "normalcy" was not a word in the town’s vocabulary.

The tornado that struck Seymour left a scar that ran clear across the town, and now Seymour High School has to repair another scar. While the community is still in the midst of repair and recovery, vandals thought to be driving a pickup truck ripped up the school's football field with donuts and tire tracks.

“You come in here and destroy something like that after everything that we've already went through…we don’t need anything like that at all,” said resident Steven Law.

Thanks to quick work by the high school and its community partners, the field is fixed…or at least, playable. The work was done so quickly because the field means much more to the town than just grass and yard lines.

“It’s not just a football field right now, because it’s one of the only things that our kids have. They can’t be in our building because of all the construction that’s going on in there. They’re not going to get to play in a gym, because we don’t have one,” said Principal Jamie Houser.

With homecoming fast approaching, the town needs something to rally around.

“It’s important for them to be on their home field. If you’re a senior, I wouldn’t want to have to play your last games in high school on somebody else’s field or in somebody else’s gym. No matter what, we’re playing here,” said Houser.

The school is offering a reward for information that leads to the vandal’s arrest. Houser says she does not have an estimate for the damage that was caused.