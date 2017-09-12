Johnston Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect they believe was involved in multiple armed robberies.

Authorities say 17-year-old James Casterlando Henderson is a suspect in connection to robberies in both Johnston and Des Moines.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to Henderson’s arrest, but police warn people not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Johnston police at 515-278-2345 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. You can also submit an online tip at crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com or text “PCCS” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).