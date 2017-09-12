Mother of Fort Dodge Homicide Victim Asks Accused Killer to Turn Himself In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Kendra Wessels, the mother of the man who was shot and killed in Fort Dodge earlier this month, is asking the suspect in this homicide investigation to come forward before more violence breaks out in the community.

"To come forward before a war starts, pretty much," said Kendra Wessels. "I want all of them to come forward that had a part of this, because there's more."

So far, police have only issued an arrest warrant for murder in the first degree for one person: 27-year-old Levi Gibbs III. Still, Wessels believes others were involved.

"It's not just one," she said. "It's also the ones that beat my son. They beat him, they tased him, they clubbed him, and there's girls involved and another guy, and I cannot say those names."

Police found 32-year-old Shane Wessels lying in the roadway at the intersection of 10th Ave. SW and 10th St. SW after he had been shot. A makeshift memorial has since been created there.

Meanwhile, Bishop D.C. Darensbourg of Second Baptist Church of Fort Dodge knows the suspect in this case and his family.

"His grandmother's actually a member of my church and this is what the message is that we're trying to get out, is that there's actually no person who's unaffected: the victim, the victim's family, or even the perpetrators," said Darensbourg. "Everybody’s affected because now this person is going to lose his freedom and his life is going to be affected.”

Bishop Darensbourg is asking Gibbs to turn himself in.

"My message to him is you need to reach out to someone who can get you the help that you need, because you have a family, and I'm reaching out to your family because as I prayed for them before, I'm going to be praying for them now, because this whole community is going to be affected by this senseless act of violence," said Gibbs. "It didn't have to happen, and my prayer to God is that it never happens again."

Anyone with information is urged to contacted the Fort Dodge Police Department at (515) 573-1426. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted anonymously by calling (515) 573-1444 (STOP), online at www.wccrimestoppers.com, or by texting "LEC" and the tip to CRIMES (274637).