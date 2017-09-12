School Board Elections Across the State

DES MOINES, Iowa – People across the state of Iowa are voting on new school board members Tuesday.

Des Moines has four open seats. Two will be selected for At-Large, one for District Two and one for District Four.

People running for at-large include:

– Rob Barron (incumbent)

– Louisa Dykstra (challenger)

– Krystin Delagardelle Shelley (challenger)

People running for District Two include:

– Dionna Langford (incumbent)

People running for District Four include:

– Teree Caldwell-Johnson (incumbent)

Polk County Auditor and Commissioner Jamie Fitzgerald said he is not expecting a large turnout.

“Historically turn out has been pretty low. In the Des Moines school district last time around, we had 5,000 people to vote. Just under 5,000. Historically, it has been around 8,000 vote over 100,000 people registered. So we think we are going to get around the 8,000 mark again,” Fitzgerald said.

As of Monday at 5 p.m. the Polk County Election Office received 455 early votes.

In 2015 only 4,984 people voted on Des Moines School Board members, which was down from 2013 with 6,808 people voting.

“It’s really hard to judge turnout, because this isn’t a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian thing. This is really a non-partisan where you have the candidates out there door-to-door knocking, sending you a mailer, going to forums, as opposed having the arm of the political party behind you,” Fitzgerald said.

Poll locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you received an absentee ballot and have not yet turned it in, you can either drop off the absentee ballot to the Polk County Election Office before 8 p.m. Tuesday or surrender the absentee ballot and vote at assigned polling site.

To find your polling location click here.