School Board Elections: The Results Are In

IOWA -- School districts across the state could have new leaders after Tuesday, as Iowans took to the polls to vote in school board elections.

The polls are closed and the results are now coming in.

In Des Moines, two incumbents were running unopposed and won new terms. The one race that was in question was for two at-large seats on the Des Moines School Board. In incumbent, Rob Barron, received the most votes and will serve another term. The candidate with the second-highest number of votes is Kyrstin Delagardelle Shelley, a newcomer to the board.

Three at-large seats were on the ballot in West Des Moines. Vicky Poole and Elizabeth Brennan will both return to their seats, and they will be joined by Jennifer Wells, who won the third seat.

In the North Polk School District, the race for three at-large seats was wide open. With no incumbents running, James Hill, Keith Bormann, and Tim McCloud will all serve on the school board for the first time.

