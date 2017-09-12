Vandals Tear Up School Football Field in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Iowa – The Seymour Community School District is asking for help to identify the vandals responsible for causing damage to the football field.

Photos of the damage, which show the field torn up by tracks from a vehicle, were posted by the district to its Facebook page Monday.

If you have any information about the vandalism, contact the school or local law enforcement.

The town of Seymour was struck by an EF-2 tornado back in March, causing major damage to the school and its facilities. Students attended classes in a former care center while repairs were done to the school.