How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane relief

Hawkeye Insider: Sears Pokes Holes in Iowa’s 2-0 Start

Posted 9:33 pm, September 13, 2017, by

IOWA CITY - One week the defense looks elite, the next, not so much. Iowa can finish non-conference play with a perfect record, but the team is far from flawless. John Sears plays the part of handyman, and helps fix the Hawks.