Noisy Trail Users Prompt High Trestle Trail Bridge Lights to be Shut Off Early

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — One of the most popular trail destinations in the state will soon lose some of its illumination.

The striking LED lighting on the High Trestle Trail Bridge near Madrid will be going dark earlier at night due to complaints. Boone County Conservation says it has received numerous complaints about trail users making “excessive noise late at night.”

To combat the situation, the lights will now be turned off at 10:30 p.m. starting September 25th.

Boone County Conservation says in early November the lights will turn off at 9:00 p.m. and that is the normal, for that time of the year.