Officials Confirm Black Bear Sighting in Poweshiek County

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – Officials say a black bear has been spotted in the wild near Montezuma.

A news release from the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office issued Tuesday said deputies, along with a State Game Warden officer, were able to positively identify the sighting. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and the bear was seen southeast of Montezuma.

The Sheriff’s Office says the bear has shown no signs of aggressive behavior and should not be considered a threat to the public.

If you see the bear, officials advise leaving it alone and keeping your distance.

Call the Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-5679 to let them know where the bear was seen.