Police: Attempted Murder Suspect Caused ‘Significant Injuries’ with Knife

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A Fort Dodge man is behind bars, charged with attempted murder, after police say he assaulted two women with a knife.

Forty-six-year-old Mark Poppen is also charged with willful injury in the incident.

The Fort Dodge Police Department says officers were called just before 9:30 Tuesday night to an address in the 3100 block of 9th Ave. South. When they arrived officers found two women with significant injuries that had been inflicted using a knife.

The women were treated by emergency medical personnel and then taken to the hospital, where they are in stable condition. The victims’ names have not been released.

Officers located Poppen outside, near the residence, and determined he was involved in the incident. He is being held in the Webster County Jail.