Urbandale Kids Spreading Ambassador Spirit to Schools Impacted by Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- The 4th and 5th grade students at Rolling Green Elementary School are expected to be ambassadors for younger students in the school; now they're doing the same for kids in Texas.

This week the school launched a fundraiser for schools impacted by Hurricane Harvey. They are collecting school supplies, money and gift cards to send to schools damaged by the storm.

The idea for the drive came from two students. Jack saw the coverage of Hurricane Harvey on the news and wanted to go South to help. "I wanted to go down and help those people that were stranded in their homes so I wanted to go down and just help them," Jack said.

He shared that thought with classmate Maysa who then took it a teacher. Together they came up with a plan: use the schools "Ambassador" program, that encourages older students to help out younger students, to start a supply drive. "It feels great because your doing a good cause and you're helping people that really need it," Maysa says.

The school will accept donations from the public until Friday at Noon. You can stop by the school, at 8100 Airline Avenue, and drop them off.