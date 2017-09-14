Hearing Thursday for ‘Bachelor’ Star Chris Soules in Fatal Crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — Former reality-show contestant Chris Soules is expected to appear in court Thursday as he awaits trial.

The former star of “The Bachelor” is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The Thursday hearing is about Soules’ motion for the prosecution to provide a bill of particulars in his case.

In April, prosecutors say Soules rear-ended a tractor in Buchanan County, killing Kenneth Mosher. Soules called 911 after the accident, but police say he left the scene before they arrived.

He was arrested at his home hours after the accident.

According to prosecutors, law enforcement officials found alcohol containers in Soules’ truck after the crash. Soules’ attorneys claim he was sober at the time of the crash and blood and urine tests were negative for drugs and alcohol.

His trial is slated for January 18th.