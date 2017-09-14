Iowa’s Next US Attorneys Confirmed by US Senate
WASHINGTON, DC — Iowa will soon have new US Attorneys overseeing their two judicial districts.
Today the US Senate approved the nominations of Peter Deegan, Jr and Marc Krickbaum to serve the Northern and Southern Districts of Iowa, respectively. The two nominees were chosen by President Trump from a short list of finalists chosen by Iowa Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst.
The two Senators released this statement following the voice vote today:
“Congratulations to Pete Deegan and Marc Krickbaum on their confirmations to serve as U.S. attorneys for Iowa. The overwhelming bipartisan support for their nominations from the U.S. Senate is an impressive testament to their qualifications and readiness to serve. Mr. Deegan’s significant experience within the office he will now lead, most recently as chief of the criminal division, has uniquely prepared him for his new role as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa. Likewise, Mr. Krickbaum’s extensive experience within the Department of Justice, most recently as an assistant U.S. attorney in Chicago and Des Moines, has provided him with the experience necessary to lead as the next U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa. Both Mr. Deegan and Mr. Krickbaum are highly qualified and we’re confident they will serve our state and country well.”