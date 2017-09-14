Reward Offered to Help Catch Fort Dodge Murder Suspect

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A reward is being offered to help locate the suspect in a Fort Dodge murder.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 27-year-old Levi Gibbs. He is charged with first degree murder in the death of Shane Wessels.

Wessels was shot to death on September 3rd. His body was found in the roadway at the intersection of 10th Ave. SW and 10th St. SW. A makeshift memorial marks the spot where he was killed.

Wessels mother told Channel 13 she believes there are other people involved in her son’s death and that the beat, tased, and clubbed him before he was shot.

If you have any information about Wessels murder, contact Webster County Crime Stoppers at (515) 573-1444 (STOP), online at www.wccrimestoppers.com, or by texting “LEC” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).