Sen. Grassley Endorsing Grandson for Iowa Sec. of Agriculture

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Chuck Grassley has endorsed a rather familiar person to be the next Iowa Secretary of Agriculture.

The Des Moines Register reports that his grandson, State Representative Pat Grassley of New Hartford, has “expressed interest” in succeeding Bill Northey.

Grassley has said that his grandson’s experience as a farmer and state legislator make him qualified for the position.

Northey has been nominated to be an undersecretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He has not yet been confirmed to the post but it’s expected to happen soon.