Teen Wanted in Johnston, Des Moines Armed Robberies Arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa – A teen wanted in connection with armed robberies in Johnston and Des Moines was taken into custody early Thursday morning.

Seventeen-year-old James Henderson was arrested around 1:00 a.m. at the Motel 6 on Fleur Drive.

Police say he was wanted on four robbery warrants out of Des Moines and one robbery warrant out of Des Moines. He is also facing a charge of second degree kidnapping but police were not immediately able to release details pertaining to that charge.

Though Henderson is a minor, the charges he face are forcible felonies which should be waived to adult court.