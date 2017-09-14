How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane relief

Teen Wanted in Johnston, Des Moines Armed Robberies Arrested

Posted 6:52 am, September 14, 2017, by , Updated at 06:55AM, September 14, 2017

James Henderson (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – A teen wanted in connection with armed robberies in Johnston and Des Moines was taken into custody early Thursday morning.

Seventeen-year-old James Henderson was arrested around 1:00 a.m. at the Motel 6 on Fleur Drive.

Police say he was wanted on four robbery warrants out of Des Moines and one robbery warrant out of Des Moines. He is also facing a charge of second degree kidnapping but police were not immediately able to release details pertaining to that charge.

Though Henderson is a minor, the charges he face are forcible felonies which should be waived to adult court.