After Murder Conviction Thrown Out, Tama County Prosecutors Appealing to Iowa Supreme Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa -- Prosecutors in Tama County are appealing to the Iowa Supreme Court to uphold a first degree murder conviction.

In May, Tait Purk was found guilty of murdering Cora Okonski in April of 2000, despite the fact her body has never been found and there is no physical evidence that she was killed. Despite that, a jury still found Purk guilty. However, a judge threw out the conviction on appeal and ordered a new trial.

The Tama County Prosecutor's Office is now asking the Supreme Court to uphold the original conviction. They say the appellate judge unlawfully substituted his judgement for that of the jury.

Purk remains in prison awaiting a decision on the appeals.