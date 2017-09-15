Clive Greenbelt Trail to See Restorations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- Some major changes are coming to the greenbelt trail in Clive.

There will be two projects underway beginning on October 9th. The first phase involves restoring the oxbow portion of the trail known to flood frequently. A new trail between NW 114th Street and Porter Shelter will be widened by 10 feet and moved north of the existing trail to counteract Walnut Creek bank erosion.

The City of Clive is also going to work on a wetland within a former oxbow of Walnut Creek. The trail will be closed from 114th to Rio Valley Drive, but a detour route will be posted.