DES MOINES, Iowa -- MidAmerican Energy crews responded to a gas leak this afternoon.

The intersection of Beaver and Douglas was shut down after the leak was discovered shortly after 4 p.m.

The Des Moines Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene, where a gas main was hit by a construction crew.

