Des Moines Police Discuss Refusal To Add Immigration Enforcement Power

DES MOINES, Iowa -- With immigration reform dominating the headlines, a little known federal agreement with local police departments called 287(g), has increased in notoriety.

"It's a voluntary agreement to work with Homeland Security to detain immigrants," said Joe Enriquez Henry, LULAC National Vice President.

The Des Moines Police Department is well aware of the option to join but with President Donald Trump calling on the Department of Homeland Security to land more agreements, Sergeant Paul Parizek says the Des Moines Police Department continues to refuse. "We are about people not politics. We don't care where you are from, if you are here and need police services whether a victim or you need help you are gonna get it from us."

Joe Enriquez Henry says not all communities in Iowa have taken that stance. "Marshalltown is a good example. Why Marshalltown? Well, because when they signed into an agreement it has provided them with additional funds."

The added cash flow isn't worth the tension it creates within the Des Moines community. "We've got our mission they've got there's. We will support them the best we can but we definitely don't want to get involved with something that might build a wall between us and our Hispanic community."

A wall that recently put an innocent woman behind bars in Marshalltown. Henry recalled, "A mother was held in jail for 24 hours. She was pulled over because of a broken headlight. She didn't have her documents to present so she was held in jail. Her family had to bring her naturalization papers to her to prove she was a legal resident." An obvious breakdown, Des Moines police feel is not necessary.

"We built great ground there with that community and I think they have a lot more faith in our police department than other communities have with their Hispanic communities."

Because it is a voluntary agreement and does not require any local or state legislation it does not violate the executive order President Trump signed in March that "Sanctuary Cities" would fall under.